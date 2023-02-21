Tunisia former speaker faces new terror charges

ALBAWABA - Tunisia's former parliamentary speaker Rached Ghannouchi appeared in court Tuesday where he is facing new terror-related charges.

The co-founder of the Ennahdha Party was accused of calling police officers "tyrants."

Earlier, the Tunisian politician faced allegations in late November that his party helped jihadists travel to Iraq and Syria.

Tunisia’s opposition party leader Rached Ghannouchi has been summoned for questioning by state authorities.



This comes after a recent spate of arrests of prominent figures critical of President Kais Saied.



More here: https://t.co/KtHoLyNmZa

The judge released Ghannouchi following Tuesday's hearing session, his lawyer Sami Triki stated.

The former speaker is also due to be questioned on Thursday after another complaint from a policeman who allegedly said to be in possession of a compromising telephone recording of Ghannouchi, Ennahdha said.

Ennahdha party announced Monday that its leader Rached Ghannouchi was the target of a new police investigation, in the wake of a series of arrests in political circles.

Ghannouchi, 81, has been asked to appear at the Aouina police station in the northern suburbs of Tunis. pic.twitter.com/zPqAI3I9ym — news lense (@gazzettanews1) February 21, 2023

According to sources, the trial comes amid a series of arrests of activists by the Tunisian government which prompted criticism from rights groups inside Tunisia and abroad.

In 2022, Tunisian President Kais Saied dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council, sacking 57 judges, as well as the Parliament.