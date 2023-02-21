Tunisia former speaker faces new terror charges

  1. Home
Published February 21st, 2023 - 04:37 GMT
Rached Ghannouchi
The head of Tunisia's Islamist movement Ennahdha Rached Ghannouchi greets supporters upon arrival to a police station in Tunis ,on February 21, 2023, in compliance to the summons of an investigating judge. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Tunisia's former parliamentary speaker Rached Ghannouchi appeared in court Tuesday where he is facing new terror-related charges.

The co-founder of the Ennahdha Party was accused of calling police officers "tyrants."

Earlier, the Tunisian politician faced allegations in late November that his party helped jihadists travel to Iraq and Syria.

The judge released Ghannouchi following Tuesday's hearing session, his lawyer Sami Triki stated.

The former speaker is also due to be questioned on Thursday after another complaint from a policeman who allegedly said to be in possession of a compromising telephone recording of Ghannouchi, Ennahdha said.

According to sources, the trial comes amid a series of arrests of activists by the Tunisian government which prompted criticism from rights groups inside Tunisia and abroad.

In 2022, Tunisian President Kais Saied dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council, sacking 57 judges, as well as the Parliament.

