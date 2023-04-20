Tunisia Ghannouchi might face death penalty

ALBAWABA - Tunisian investigative judge ordered the imprisonment of the leader of Ennahda Party, Rached Ghannouchi, after hours of interrogation, on suspicion of conspiring against the internal state security.

On Thursday, the investigative judge of the First Instance Court in Tunisia charged Ghannouchi with conspiracy and imprisoned him, Ennahda party leader’s account on Twitter confirmed.

The judge at Office 33 of the Court of First Instance in Tunis, after an investigative session that lasted more than 9 hours between interrogation & pleadings, decided to detain Mr @R_Ghannouchi, elected Speaker of Parliament & @EnnahdhaParty President, for a declaration he made. https://t.co/XyZFulYfkf — Tunisians Against The Coup (@TunisiaCoup) April 20, 2023

The charge comes after an investigative session that lasted more than nine hours. As a result of the charge, Ghannouchi could face the death penalty.

The Tunisian Ennahda Party described the imprisonment of its 82-year-old president and former speaker parliament as an "unjust" and "political par excellence" decision.

The party demanded the immediate release of Ghannouchi, and an end to the permissiveness of opposition political activists, calling on all free people to stand together in the face of "these repressive practices that violate rights and freedoms."

During the past months, Ghannouchi appeared repeatedly before the prosecution in cases related to corruption and terrorism.

Last Monday, police arrested Ghannouchi from his home in Tunis, after he appeared in a video threatening to start a civil war.

Ghannouchi described supporters of President Kais Saied as "terrorists and extremists."

Since the beginning of February, at least 20 personalities have been arrested, most of them dissidents belonging to the Ennahda Party and its allies.