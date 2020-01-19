Tunisia Inches Towards Forming a Cabinet With 17 Competing for PM

Rachida El-Nefer, communications officer for the presidency of Tunisia, confirmed that President Kais Saied will be announcing the next head of government by Monday.

The list of candidates announced by the political parties and blocs presents 17 candidates competing for the premiership.

It is expected that the president will decide in the coming hours between contestants as stipulated in Chapter 89 of the country's constitution.

In the context of expanding consultations and ensuring political and social support for the next government, Saied held a set of direct meetings.

The president met with each of Noureddine Taboubi, the Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labor Union (Labor Union) and Samir Majoul, President of the Tunisian Union of Industry.

Saied also met with other high-ranking officials.



According to statements issued by political leaders and heads of national and trade union organizations, the Tunisian president “is keen on respecting the constitution and the measures imposed regarding the stages of appointing a prime minister.”

They also added that Saied is seeking to resolve the crisis of government formation in the shortest time.

Legal expert Mona Kareem reaffirmed the constitutional need for the president to name a prime minister within the 10-day window which closes this Monday.

Kareem clarified that the president is free to choose the “most capable personality” to lead the government, whether from the names proposed by political parties or differently.

On the other hand, political party representatives insisted that the president's options be limited to proposed names.

President Saeid is obliged to conduct direct and urgent political consultations with parties and parliamentary blocs before announcing the name of the new candidate.

