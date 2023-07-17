Tunisia signs memorandum of understanding with EU

ALBAWABA - Within the scope of bilateral relations between Tunisia and the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Tunisia on the issue of illegal immigration.

von der Leyen posted pictures on Twitter of the signing ceremony, quoted: "We were here together a month ago to launch a new partnership with Tunisia. And today, we take it forward".

And today, we take it forward. pic.twitter.com/fcSJ3Hw1GY — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 16, 2023

Commenting on the signing of the memorandum of understanding, Tunisian President Kais Saied said: "One of the challenges is the need to find new ways of cooperating outside the framework of the post-World War II world monetary system; a system that divides the world into two poles, one for the rich and one for the poor, could not and cannot continue at the same pace".

On her end, Ursula von der Leyen said: "We need to take down criminal networks, strengthen partnerships, increase our cooperation in search, rescue, border management, put an end to human trafficking, and law enforcement".

Falling just about 150 kilometers from the Italian coasts, Tunisia has become a human trafficking and illegal immigration hub for those who take the fatal risk of immigrant boats across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, to escape poverty and conflict and seek a better life.