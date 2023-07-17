Tunisian foreign minister visits UAE- meets his UAE counterpart

ALBAWABA-Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar visits UAE, continuing Gulf tour with Saudi Arabia. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, holds talks in Abu Dhabi to strengthen bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, and investment.

UAE reaffirms support for Tunisia and its people, aiming to deepen relations across all sectors. Tomorrow, discussions on mutual cooperation to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Tunisian authorities seek Gulf support amid challenging economic conditions worsened by COVID-19, the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, and ongoing political turmoil. Tunisia seeks IMF loans to address the economic crisis.