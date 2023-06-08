Tunisian helicopter crashes, 2 bodies found

ALBAWABA - A helicopter carrying four military personnel crashed near the shores of Beni Makhzoum governorate in northern Tunisia, on Thursday, Tunisian Defense Ministry reported.

According to an official statement by the ministry, the helicopter went down into the sea, prompting immediate action from the specialized diving units of the Navy.

Their ongoing retrieval efforts have so far resulted in the recovery of two bodies and various fragments of the wreckage.

The search operation for the remaining missing individuals is still underway.

The Defense Ministry had earlier raised concerns when communication was lost with the helicopter during a nighttime flight mission in the region of "Cap Serrat" on Wednesday evening.

In response, a coordinated effort between the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior was initiated, mobilizing all available resources on land, at sea, and in the air.

In October 2021, three military personnel lost their lives in a helicopter crash during a night training exercise in the southern governorate of Gafsa. The Defense Ministry, at the time, conducted a thorough technical investigation to uncover the underlying causes of the crash.