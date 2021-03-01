Tunisian Journalists Attacked: Ennahda Says Sorry!

Tunisia’s biggest political party apologized Sunday for violence against journalists during Saturday’s rally, state news agency TAP reported.

Ennahda apologized for “the abuses committed against journalists” during the march in the capital Tunis, that had been organized by the party, the report added.

“The abuses committed by participants in the march against a number of journalists by no means represent the party’s position in dealing with media professionals,” TAP quoted Ennahda.

The National Union of Tunisian Journalists, SNJT, condemned the “recurrent” violence against journalists committed by Ennahdha’s supporters in Saturday’s rally, the report added.

“The apathy shown by Ennahdha’s leaders in the face of the acts of violence unveils their tacit approval of these practices and their willingness to exercise control over the Fourth Estate,” TAP quoted SNJT.

The union said they will prosecute assaulters and the organizing committee over violating “the laws guaranteeing the freedom of work of journalists,” the report added.

The party organized one of the biggest demonstrations since the 2011 revolution on Saturday, where tens of thousands supporters marched through central Tunis chanting “The people want to protect institutions!” and “The people want national unity.”

The dispute has played out against a grim backdrop of economic anxiety, disillusionment with democracy and competing reform demands from foreign lenders and the Tunisian General Labour Union, UGTT, as debt repayments loom.

Ennahda is a moderate Islamist party led by Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi and has backed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi in a standoff with President Kais Saied over a cabinet reshuffle.

It was banned before the revolution, but has been a member of most governing coalitions since then and although its share of the vote has fallen in recent years, it still holds the most seats in parliament.

“Nationalists, Islamists, democrats and communists,” Ghannouchi told the crowd, “we were gathered together during the dictatorship ... and we must unite again.”