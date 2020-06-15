Tunisian Justice Minister Investigates an MP's Nightly Visits With Terrorists

Tunisian Justice Minister Thouraya Jribi confirmed that an investigation was opened over controversial statements made by MP Abir Moussi in which she accused several deputies of meeting terrorists in the Mornaguia and Borj El Amri prisons.

The two facilities house the highest number of Tunisian terrorism suspects.

Moussi’s remarks also angered the General Directorate for Prisons and Rehabilitation (DGPR) that stressed that the movements of terror suspects inside the prisons are under tight surveillance.

It noted that all visits to the prisoners are documented and abide by legally determined conditions and procedures. These facts will be revealed during the probe, it added

In televised remarks, Moussi had stated that a number of MPs were permitted to carry out night visits to prisoners who are held on terrorism charges. Such visits were facilitated by prison officials.

She further revealed that she had received a letter from DGPR officials, calling for her help and informing her of ongoing contacts between terrorists in the prisons and deputies affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

The DGPR called against embroiling state institutions in political debates and tensions, as this would affect the morale of the prison staff and impact their work.

This article has been adapted from its original source.