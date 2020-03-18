Tunisian Police Fire Tear Gas on Crowd Amid Coronavirus Fears

Dozens of youth were dispersed by Tunisian police using tear gas at a traditional ram fight on Tuesday, amid bans on crowds and gatherings in the country, local Mosaique FM radio reported.



Ram fighting is a popular sport in North Africa that brings together the strongest animals to butt heads.

The events usually draw large audiences but mass gatherings have been banned in Tunisia as part of measures to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has quickly travelled through much of the world.

Tunisia has registered 27 cases of the novel coronavirus, most in people who had been in Italy - the second most affected country after China.

Last week, Tunisia's Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfak declared a set of measures to combat the virus, including the suspension of all flights to Italy as well as 14-days of self-isolation for all travellers entering Tunisia.

The PM also banned gatherings in public places, suspended all sports events and shortened workdays to five hours.

The COVID-19 virus, which was first detected in China's Wuhan in December, has killed more than 7,997 people worldwide, while over 199,394 infections have been confirmed.

The majority of those infected with corona experience only mild or moderate symptoms, including fever and a dry cough.

However, concerns have been raised about the safety of the elderly and those with existing health issues, who have reportedly suffered with more severe complications, including pneumonia and even death.

As of yet, there are no known treatments for the virus, though more than 82,810 have already recovered from the infection.

The World Health Organisation has confirmed those who experience a milder version of the virus recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

As the pandemic continues to spread across the world, dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine. Governments are continuing to impose strict restrictions - or "lockdowns" - to help stem the spread of the virus.

