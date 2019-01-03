Tunisian Police Storm Terror Hideout, 2 Militants Killed

Two militants blew themselves in Tunisia (Twitter)

At least two militants were killed on Thursday in an exchange of fire with police in central Tunisia’s Jilma city in the Sidi Bouzid province, the Ministry of Interior announced.

According to a ministry statement, the gunfight occurred after Tunisian security forces stormed a terrorist hideout in Jilma.

During the gunfight, two terrorists blew themselves up with explosive belts, the ministry said, adding that the operation was still underway.

