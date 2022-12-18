Tunisians call for Kais Saied's resignation after poor vote

ALBAWABA - Many in Tunisia are calling for the immediate resignation of President Kais Saied after the abysmal voter turn out in the country's parliamentary elections that was held on 17th December.

Tunisia's main opposition coalition has said President Kais Saied must resign after fewer than 9% of eligible voters took part in Parliamentary elections.#NBSLiveAt9 #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/EdZNvpyyxA — NBS Television (@nbstv) December 18, 2022

These voices are coming from the opposition coalition who refused to take part in the elections but the turn out registering at less than nine percent of the voters must be seen as a blow to the president who long sought to introduce a new representative system in Tunisia and a change in the country's constitution by first dissolving parliament on 25 July 2021 and effectively ruling by decree.

Tunisia plunged into political uncertainty Sunday as its main opposition alliance called on President Kais Saied to "leave immediately", a day after voters overwhelming snubbed elections for a neutered parliament.https://t.co/CATNiqGItK — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) December 18, 2022

Only 8.8 percent of the electorate took part in the elections held last Saturday. This is out of a nine million electorate. Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, president of the National Salvation Front alliance, said Saied had "lost all legal legitimacy", adding that an abstention rate of more than 91 percent "shows that very, very few Tunisians support Kais Saied's approach", Chebbi told AFP.

Where is Tunisia headed after its latest elections? https://t.co/fxjQO75N8M pic.twitter.com/blrjMzhIwF — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) December 18, 2022

However, not everyone feels the same way. The Jo Biden administration congratulated Tunisia on the elections despite the fact that 12 political parties include the Ennhada Islamists boycotted the polls.