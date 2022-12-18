  1. Home
  Tunisians call for Kais Saied's resignation after poor vote

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published December 18th, 2022 - 07:15 GMT
Counting the ballots in Tunisia
Members of the Tunisian electoral commission count votes on December 18, 2022 in Tunis, a day after voters overwhelmingly snubbed the elections for a neutered parliament. The electoral board said 8.8 percent of the nine-million-strong electorate had turned out for the weekend's polls, the culmination of a power grab by Saied in the only democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Many in Tunisia are calling for the immediate resignation of President Kais Saied after the abysmal voter turn out in the country's parliamentary elections that was held on 17th December.  

These voices are coming from the opposition coalition who refused to take part in the elections but the turn out registering at less than nine percent of the voters must be seen as a blow to the president who long sought to introduce a new representative system in Tunisia and a change in the country's constitution by first dissolving parliament on 25 July 2021 and effectively ruling by decree.  

Only 8.8 percent of the electorate took part in the elections held last Saturday. This is out of a nine million electorate.  Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, president of the National Salvation Front alliance, said Saied had "lost all legal legitimacy", adding that an abstention rate of more than 91 percent "shows that very, very few Tunisians support Kais Saied's approach", Chebbi told AFP.

However, not everyone feels the same way. The Jo Biden administration congratulated Tunisia on the elections despite the fact that 12 political parties include the Ennhada Islamists boycotted the polls. 

 

Tags:TunisiaKais SaiedAhmed Nejib Chebbi

