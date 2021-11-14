  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Tunisians Protest Against President Kais Saied, His Seizure of Power

Tunisians Protest Against President Kais Saied, His Seizure of Power

Published November 14th, 2021 - 08:36 GMT
Tunisians protest against Kais Saied following refuse to freeze parliament and power seizure
Smoke billows from tear gas fired by Tunisian security forces in the town of Agareb in the central region of Sfax on November 11, 2021, two days after the death of a protestor during angry demonstrations over the reopening of a rubbish dump, as environmental crises mount in the North African country. (Photo by ANIS MILI / AFP)
Highlights
Tunisians protest against Kais Saied following refuse to freeze parliament and power seizure

Tunisians hit the streets of the capital Tunis on Sunday morning to protest against president Kais Saied's decisions and power seizure. Protestors have also called for the return of the democratic path, Aljazeera revealed.

A campaign called 'civilians against coup' was organized by activists, human rights defenders, and citizens at 10:00 A.M local time on November 14th near Place du Bardo to rally against Saied's power seizure, the Mosaique FM reported.

Months earlier, the Tunisian president announced the suspension of parliament and dismissal of prime minister Hichem Mechichi for a month then Kais extended it until further notice.

Kais Saied is a Tunisian politician, jurist and a retired university professor of constitutional law serving as the president of Tunisia since October 2019.

Tags:TunisiaTunisprotestsKais SaiedPowerParliament

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...