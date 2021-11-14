Tunisians Protest Against President Kais Saied, His Seizure of Power

Tunisians hit the streets of the capital Tunis on Sunday morning to protest against president Kais Saied's decisions and power seizure. Protestors have also called for the return of the democratic path, Aljazeera revealed.

A campaign called 'civilians against coup' was organized by activists, human rights defenders, and citizens at 10:00 A.M local time on November 14th near Place du Bardo to rally against Saied's power seizure, the Mosaique FM reported.

مباشر مظاهرة قرب البرلمان التونسي https://t.co/5LdF6kEYFS — عبّاد يحيى (@abbadyahya) November 14, 2021

Months earlier, the Tunisian president announced the suspension of parliament and dismissal of prime minister Hichem Mechichi for a month then Kais extended it until further notice.

Kais Saied is a Tunisian politician, jurist and a retired university professor of constitutional law serving as the president of Tunisia since October 2019.