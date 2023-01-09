Tunisians take to the streets in protest of Kais Said

ALBAWABA - Hundreds took to the streets in Tunis, Sunday, to protest the policies of President Kais Said. His new "political path" is still no nearer to bringing the months-long crisis in the country to an end.

Members of Tunisia’s "Citizens Against the Coup" movement unanimously agreed on Sunday that the only way out of Tunisia’s crisis was to overthrow the "July 25 coup" and return to the 2014 constitution.https://t.co/3mQWD1J462 — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) January 9, 2023

The mass protest was orchestrated by the country's National Salvation Front (NSF). This is a broad coalition of six opposition parties against the actions of the Tunisian president. One of its members is the Labor and Achievement Party whose secretary-general Abdul Latif al-Makki said the authorities had already banned protests in the Mnihla which is part of country's capital.

Ennahda calls on supporters to protest at Ministry of Justice Tunisia https://t.co/AyQD9fSSod — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) January 8, 2023

“However, we organized our protest west of Tunis, in which hundreds took part,” he told Anadolu Agency, adding Saied supporters sought to attack protesters but were prevented by the National Guard forces.

Supporters of the Tunisian president, however, circulated a video of what they called the expulsion of the NSF supporters from Mnihla as per the Turkish news agency.

"Dozens of Tunisian lawyers protested on Thursday against newly imposed taxes on legal services, part of a 2023 budget that seeks to boost revenues to the cash-strapped treasury."#Tunisia https://t.co/QUZDh1d01A — Gordon Gray (@AmbGordonGray) January 6, 2023

Tunisia's political crisis, especially since 2021 deepened when the Tunisian president dissolved parliament, suspended its government and called for a new constitution increased the economic problems in the country worsened by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 onwards.