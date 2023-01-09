Tunisians take to the streets in protest of Kais Said

  1. Home
Published January 9th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Hundreds took to the streets in Tunis, Sunday, to protest the policies of President Kais Said. His new "political path" is still no nearer to bringing the months-long crisis in the country to an end.

The mass protest was orchestrated by the country's National Salvation Front (NSF). This is a broad coalition of six opposition parties against the actions of the Tunisian president. One of its members is the Labor and Achievement Party whose secretary-general Abdul Latif al-Makki said the authorities had already banned protests in the Mnihla which is part of country's capital.

“However, we organized our protest west of Tunis, in which hundreds took part,” he told Anadolu Agency, adding Saied supporters sought to attack protesters but were prevented by the National Guard forces.

Supporters of the Tunisian president, however, circulated a video of what they called the expulsion of the NSF supporters from Mnihla as per the Turkish news agency.

Tunisia's political crisis, especially since 2021 deepened when the Tunisian president dissolved parliament, suspended its government and called for a new constitution increased the economic problems in the country worsened by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 onwards. 

