Tunisians Vote on Their New 'Controversial' Constitution

ALBAWABA - Tunisian start voting on adopting a new constitution for the country. The new document which is proving controversial is a demand that has by made by Tunisian president Kais Saied.

According to Annahar polling stations opened at 6 am will continue until 10 pm tonight.



About 9,278,541 Tunisian voters are eligible to vote, out of a population of 12 million, according to the Independent High Authority for Elections. This is an increase of more than two million voters compared to the 2019 elections.



Tunisians abroad continue to vote for the third day, and their voting process began on Saturday. The number of polling stations at home and abroad is 4,832, including 11,614 polling stations.



The electorate are voting on the entire constitution with a simple yes or no.