Tunisia's 1 Million-Strong UGTT Calls For Nationwide Strike

ALBAWABA - Tunisia continues to suffer an economic crisis that can only be solved by political solutions that are rejected by different parties in the country.

The latest slap in the face of the ruling establishment is from the country's largest trade union the UGTT (Union Générale Tunisienne du Travail) who have called from a general strike on 16 June in protest of the government’s refusal to reform public companies according to Anadolu news.

The social media is rife with the news about the nationwide strike due to start next month called by the trade union that has over a million members in its ranks.

The UGTT is upset with what is calls as the “government’s unwillingness to reform public companies,” it stated in a statement released on Tuesday according to the Turkish news agency.

The strike is said to be on a mass scale covering 159 public institutions in the country.

The government is tiptoeing as it faces worst financial crisis and is seeking a $4 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to attempt to rectify that.

However, the trade union is not satisfied. Its calling for wage increases for state workers as inflation reached a record level of 7.5% in April, from 7.2% in March and 7% in February, Anadolu added.



Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since July 25, 2021, when President Kais Saied dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority, in a move decried by opponents as a “coup.” He later dissolved the parliament in March after lawmakers held a session to revoke his measures the news agency added.