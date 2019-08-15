Tunisia's Election Body Approves 26 Presidential Nominees

Tunisia’s election commission announced Wednesday a 26-candidate list to run in an early presidential election slated for Sept. 15.

Of the 97 names applying for the country’s top job, 71 were rejected after a preliminary examination, according to Nabil Baffoun, who heads the High Electoral Commission.

A commission official said those whose applications were rejected can appeal until Aug. 31, when the final list will be announced.

Baffoun said two female candidates are on the list: Abir Moussa, head of the Free Constitutional Party and supporter of deposed President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, and Selma Elloumi, head of the Amal Party.





Prominent candidates include Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi, former President Moncef Marzouki, Ennahda movement nominee Abdelfattah Mourou, and Machrouu Tounes liberal party head Mohsen Marzouk.

A candidate needs signatures from at least 10 MPs, 40 heads of local councils, or 10,000 voters to be eligible.

Early election were made possible when Parliament Speaker Mohamed Ennaceur became interim president after Beji Caid Essebsi died on July 25 at the age of 92.

Campaigning is set to take place on Sept. 2-13, while preliminary results of polls will be announced on Sept. 17.

