Tunisia's Low Vote: New Constitution at a Heavy Price

ALBAWABA - Tunisians are celebrating the day after they voted on a new constitution. These are mainly dubbed as pro-Kais Saied supporters, the president who insisted on a referendum to choose a new constitution for the country.

WATCH: Supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied celebrate the almost certain victory of the "yes" vote in a referendum on a new constitution of Tunisia. #referendum pic.twitter.com/9evaVcx0Ij — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) July 26, 2022

It was thumbs up for the controversial constitution that leaves "Islam" out of the draft, which is now in line to be adopted but has been rejected by many party activists.

There is a very big "but" first because only 25 percent of the registered electorate turned out to vote out of an eligible population of 9 million people according to Anadolu.

Saied casts his ballot (AFP)

Although final figures are changes some say on 27.5 percent voted in the referendum.

🇹🇳 27.5% voted in #Tunisia's Constitutional Referendum



92% voted in favor Pres. Kais Saied's Constitution



➡️Can Kais create sufficient stability and reform to attract international business to Tunisia?https://t.co/7i4TZQBV3x via @TheNationalNews — Prof. Michael Tanchum (@michaeltanchum) July 26, 2022

However, the Tunisian president, who has been ruling through decree for the last year and has suspended parliament, is happy just the same because of reports that 92.3% of the participants voted in favor of the draft constitution.

Tunisia • Saied’s supporters celebrate new constitution, but turnout is low https://t.co/c9Pn2sjrSo [@AJEnglish] — Steff Migot (@Penseuse) July 26, 2022

However according to Hassen Zargouni, the president of Sigma Conseil, a leading opinion poll firm in Tunisia said that nearly 75 percent of the voters did not turn out to vote. The referendum will likely continue to divide society in Tunisia.