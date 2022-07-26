Tunisia's Low Vote: New Constitution at a Heavy Price

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published July 26th, 2022 - 10:28 GMT
Victory
Supporters of President Kais Saied rejoice on Habib Bourguiba Avenue after early estimates point to an almost certain victory, in Tunis, July 26, 2022. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Tunisians are celebrating the day after they voted on a new constitution. These are mainly dubbed as pro-Kais Saied supporters, the president who insisted on a referendum to choose a new constitution for the country. 

It was thumbs up for the controversial constitution that leaves "Islam" out of the draft, which is now in line to be adopted but has been rejected by many party activists.

There is a very big "but" first because only 25 percent of the registered electorate turned out to vote out of an eligible population of 9 million people according to Anadolu.  

Saied casts his ballot (AFP)

Although final figures are changes some say on 27.5 percent voted in the referendum. 

However, the Tunisian president, who has been ruling through decree for the last year and has suspended parliament, is happy just the same because of reports that 92.3% of the participants voted in favor of the draft constitution.

However according to Hassen Zargouni, the president of Sigma Conseil, a leading opinion poll firm in Tunisia said that nearly 75 percent of the voters did not turn out to vote. The referendum will likely continue to divide society in Tunisia.

 

