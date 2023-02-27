4 killed, 69 injured in new Turkey quake

  1. Home
Published February 27th, 2023 - 10:21 GMT
earthquake
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale shook the southern Turkish city of Malatya, according to the disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD).

The quake occurred at 12:04 p.m. local time (9:04 a.m. GMT). 

At least four people were killed and 69 others were injured in the tremor, according to AFAD, which said the figure is likely to rise because some buildings collapsed and there are people who remain unaccounted for.

The quake's epicenter is the Yeşilyurt district, a small town in southwestern Turkey.

The quake, which was also felt in nearby provinces, was at a depth of 6.96 kilometers.

AFAD cautioned people against going into damaged structures in the area and not to access other old buildings, which could collapse.

