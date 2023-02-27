4 killed, 69 injured in new Turkey quake

ALBAWABA - An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale shook the southern Turkish city of Malatya, according to the disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD).

The quake occurred at 12:04 p.m. local time (9:04 a.m. GMT).

At least four people were killed and 69 others were injured in the tremor, according to AFAD, which said the figure is likely to rise because some buildings collapsed and there are people who remain unaccounted for.

Malatya'da meydana gelen 5.6 büyüklüğündeki deprem anı ev kameralarına böyle yansıdı. pic.twitter.com/4mXznfTGaG — Pusholder (@pusholder) February 27, 2023

The quake's epicenter is the Yeşilyurt district, a small town in southwestern Turkey.

The quake, which was also felt in nearby provinces, was at a depth of 6.96 kilometers.

BREAKING: Another earthquake hits Turkey, 5.6 magnitude recorded, multiple buildings collapsed in #Malatya pic.twitter.com/qBi3GPui5e — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 27, 2023

AFAD cautioned people against going into damaged structures in the area and not to access other old buildings, which could collapse.