Turkey agrees to back Sweden's NATO bid

ALBAWABA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to back Swedish NATO bid, according to the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg.

The agreement came after talks in Vilnius between Erdogan and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Stoltenberg hailed Turkey's decision to move forward with Sweden's NATO bid and described it saying: "This is a historic day."

He maintained: "President Erdogan has agreed to forward the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification."