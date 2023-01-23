Turkey announces early presidential election

ALBAWABA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reschedules its parliamentary and presidential elections for May 14.

Erdoğan made the announcement during a youth conference in the northwestern Bursa province on Saturday. The Turkish president is seeking reelection.

During the conference, he said: "I thank God that we are destined to share our path with you, our valued youth, who will vote for the first time in the elections that will be held on May 14."

Turkey is to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 https://t.co/Gj2HxQNOd7 — euronews (@euronews) January 18, 2023

The elections in Turkey were expected to take place in June 2023, before the announcement of Erdoğan to reschedule it.

According to AlJazeera, a candidate must get over 50 percent of the vote to win the election but if no one secures over half of the votes, a second round would be held on May 28.

Erdoğan has been the president of Turkey since 2014. He previously served as prime minister of Turkey from 2003 to 2014.