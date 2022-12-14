Turkey arrests 44 Mossad suspects in Istanbul

ALBAWABA - Turkey arrested 44 people suspected of working with the Israeli Mossad intelligence service.

The news is trending all over the social media. At first local Turkish sources announced the arrest Wednesday, but then it was picked up by different websites in Israel, Palestine and internationally.

The arrests were the result of the Turkish police working in coordination with the country's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT).

The agents, working through several consulting companies in Istanbul spied on Palestinians living in Turkey and local NGOs, whilst feeding the information to the Israeli Mossad.

The story is an explosive one especially since Turkish-Israeli relations have been entering a more cordial phase on the diplomatic level with both countries agreeing to exchange ambassadors in August.