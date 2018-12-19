Turkey Circulates New Pictures of Khashoggi's 15-Member Hit Team

Khashoggi Hit Squad (Twitter)

Turkey’s official news agency has circulated new pictures of the members of the 15-person Saudi Arabian team that Turkish officials say murdered a prominent Saudi dissident journalist in Istanbul in October.

Anadolu news agency posted the pictures in the form of a photo clip on its YouTube channel on Wednesday.

The pictures showed the Saudi hitmen at airport gates and during their entrance into the Saudi consulate in the city, where Jamal Khashoggi was murdered on October 2, as well as into the Saudi consul’s personal residence.

Various reports have verified that some on the team were drawn from among the personal bodyguards of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, whom Khashoggi would repeatedly criticize before his murder.

