Turkey Condemns Israel for Building 2000 Housing Units in The Occupied Palestinian Territories

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel for its decision on building houses in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"Israel's approval of the construction of nearly 2,000 new houses in illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories is the latest example of Israel's unlawful, reckless approach," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

"Israel, which made it a habit to disregard the sensitivities of the international community on the issue of Palestine, continues to impound the rights of the Palestinian people with its illegitimate practices," the statement read.

The statement emphasized that Israel's policy of expanding illegal settlements, the biggest obstacle to a two-state solution, should end as soon as possible.

Palestinians have long sought to carve out their own nation in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip -- territory captured by Israel in the 1967 war -- as a way to end decades of tensions.

The two-state solution has long had broad international support, including from the U.S., until President Donald Trump came to power in 2017 and made a series of pro-Israel policy shifts.

