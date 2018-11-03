Turkey Condemns Killing of 8 Copts, 13 Injured in Egypt

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El Sisi speaks during a Christmas Eve mass as Coptic Pope Tawadros II looks on at the new Nativity of Christ Cathedral. (Khaled Desouki / AFP)

Turkey on Friday strongly condemned a deadly terrorist attack against Coptic Christians in Egypt.

"We condemn the heinous terrorist attack perpetrated today against Coptic Christians, near the city of Minya in Egypt, causing many loss of lives and injuries. We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and to the people of Egypt and wish a speedy recovery for the wounded,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

At least seven Coptic Christians were killed and 13 others injured by unknown assailants in Egypt who opened fired on a bus carrying pilgrims.

This article has been adapted from its original source.