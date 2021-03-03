Turkey Continue to Weaponize Water as Syrians Suffer

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s weaponization of water resources to the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), known as North and East Syria (NES) or Rojava, is leaving millions at risk of water and electricity shortages as Covid-19 continues to threaten lives. The self-governing and de facto semi-autonomous region has seen water supplies cut-off approximately 20 times in the past year. Following the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, the Kurdish areas in the north and ea

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe Leave this field blank