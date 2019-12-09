Turkey Deports 11 Suspected ISIS Members to France

Turkey has deported 11 French nationals who are suspected of being members of the ISIS group, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

"Eleven French citizens have been deported to their home country," it said in a statement.

It did not provide details or identify the suspects.

Ankara has lambasted Western countries for refusing to take back their citizens who left to join ISIS in Syria and Iraq.



It says it has some 1,200 foreign ISIS members in custody.

Last month, Turkey stepped up the return of suspected foreign ISIS members - either held in Turkish prisons or in Syria - back to their countries of origin.

More than 60 such foreign fighters have been deported, including ISIS suspects from the United States, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

"Turkey is no one's open-air prison or hotel," said ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli, adding that Turkish authorities would deport all of the suspects.



