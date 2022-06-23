Turkey Detains Eight Iranian Intelligence Officers Seeking to Kill Israelis

ALBAWABA - Turkey has detained eight people allegedly working for Iranian intelligence reports suggest.

#BREAKING Turkey has detained 8 people working for an Iranian intelligence cell that planned to assassinate Israeli tourists in Istanbul, according to @ihacomtr — Guy Elster (@guyelster) June 23, 2022

They were part of a cell that were planning to kill Israeli tourists in Istanbul. These are part of reports going viral on the social media.

Ahead of #Israel's foreign minister's visit to #Turkey, Turkish media reports authorities busted an #Iran intelligence cell planning to assassinate Israeli tourists. As are the usual trademarks of Iranian operations, not all were Iranian nationals. 1/2https://t.co/b6GFXgxLVj — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) June 23, 2022

These reports are based on Turkish media sources, suggesting that Iranian intelligence were on the point of assassinating Israeli tourists and diplomats in different Turkish cities.