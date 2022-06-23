Turkey Detains Eight Iranian Intelligence Officers Seeking to Kill Israelis

ALBAWABA - Turkey has detained eight people allegedly working for Iranian intelligence reports suggest.
#BREAKING Turkey has detained 8 people working for an Iranian intelligence cell that planned to assassinate Israeli tourists in Istanbul, according to @ihacomtr— Guy Elster (@guyelster) June 23, 2022
They were part of a cell that were planning to kill Israeli tourists in Istanbul. These are part of reports going viral on the social media.
Ahead of #Israel's foreign minister's visit to #Turkey, Turkish media reports authorities busted an #Iran intelligence cell planning to assassinate Israeli tourists. As are the usual trademarks of Iranian operations, not all were Iranian nationals. 1/2https://t.co/b6GFXgxLVj— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) June 23, 2022
These reports are based on Turkish media sources, suggesting that Iranian intelligence were on the point of assassinating Israeli tourists and diplomats in different Turkish cities.
Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelishttps://t.co/ECIby5vwf2 pic.twitter.com/whQ4KLCH7Q— Hürriyet Daily News (@HDNER) June 23, 2022
