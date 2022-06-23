  1. Home
  Turkey Detains Eight Iranian Intelligence Officers Seeking to Kill Israelis

Published June 23rd, 2022 - 10:33 GMT
News

ALBAWABA -  Turkey has detained eight people allegedly working for Iranian intelligence reports suggest.

They were part of a cell that were planning to kill Israeli tourists in Istanbul. These are part of reports going viral on the social media.

These reports are based on Turkish media sources, suggesting that Iranian intelligence were on the point of assassinating Israeli tourists and diplomats in different Turkish cities.

 

Tags:IranTurkeyIsrael

