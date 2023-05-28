Turkey election runoff: live update

ALBAWABA - Local media reported that over 64.1 million people are registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who have already submitted their votes at overseas polling stations.

Turkish earthquake victims get free transport to vote

Turkey’s earthquake survivors get free transport from all corners of the country to vote in their home provinces, AlJazeera reported.

Polling stations open in Turkey

Turks head to polling stations to vote in the second round of the Turkish presidential election as voting started across the country on Sunday at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT).

Background on Turkey's May 14 election:

The first round of the Turkish presidential election took place on May 14 and failed to choose a new president as none of the candidates secured at least half of the votes (50 percent). President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gained 49.5 percent of the votes, while, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 44.9 percent of the votes in the first round of the election.