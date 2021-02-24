Turkey: The EU Has 'Double Standards' Over The Refugee Migrants in Greece

Turkey has criticized the EU’s double standard of supporting Greece on the issue of migrants but not sharing responsibility for four million refugees hosted by Turkey.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan slamed EU countries over their refugee policies and criticized the bloc's double standards in dealing with the migrant crisis.

Erdogan said EU fully supports Greece on this issue however fails to share responsibility with Turkey for four million refugees.

Speaking at a migration conference in the city of Izmir, Erdogan said EU offered Greece three billion euros for 100,000 refugees while it failed to fulfill its promise to transfer six billion euros to Turkey which hosts four million refugees as part of 2016 migration pact.

In 2016 Ankara and Brussels signed an agreement which grants Turkey a total of six billion euros as fund, in return Ankara promised to reduce the number of refugees influx to EU countries. Turkey says it was committed to its part of the deal however EU failed to keep its promise.

Turkey and Greece have been considered key transit points for refugees from Syrian to Europe, many were able to reach Europeans countries like Sweden and Germany while others unfortunately lost their lives trying to get to a safe haven.

This article has been adapted from its original source.