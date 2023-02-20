Turkey expects US Congress to support F-16 fighter deal

ALBAWABA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country expects support from the U.S. Congress to move forward with a $20 billion deal for F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

He spoke during a joint press conference between with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Turkey in a show of support to the earthquake-stricken Mideast nation.

Blinken pledges long-term aid for Turkey after devastating earthquakes https://t.co/YiisjEunm3 — ST Foreign Desk (@STForeignDesk) February 20, 2023

Cavusoglu said that he had spoken with his American counterpart on the F-16 fighter jets and that Turkey wanted the U.S. government to move ahead on that front.