Turkey expects US Congress to support F-16 fighter deal

Published February 20th, 2023 - 11:46 GMT
ALBAWABA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country expects support from the U.S. Congress to move forward with a $20 billion deal for F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

He spoke during a joint press conference between with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Turkey in a show of support to the earthquake-stricken Mideast nation.

Cavusoglu said that he had spoken with his American counterpart on the F-16 fighter jets and that Turkey wanted the U.S. government to move ahead on that front.

