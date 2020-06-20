Turkey, Italy Cooperate to Establish Peace in Libya Under UN

Turkey and Italy announced plans to cooperate to establish a stable and just peace in Libya within the United Nations framework.

The two countries will work to achieve stable peace and a political process that will yield results in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

In a joint news conference with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, Cavusoglu said that his country and Italy will also work on meeting Libya’s energy needs such as electricity.

Both countries could also cooperate in the eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara is at odds with Greece and other regional actors over hydrocarbon resources, he noted.

The FM also praised Italy’s “balanced” role in Libya, adding that it has made sincere efforts to reach a ceasefire.

He pointed out that Turkey wants Italy to be part of bilateral and tripartite forums on Libya, affirming that it had informed Russia and other countries as well.

Cavusoglu also criticized Operation Irini, saying that it was not balanced.

Di Maio, for his part, said Italy “calls for finding a political solution in Libya and supports the UN efforts to bring peace and establish a sustainable ceasefire in Libya.”

“We have always supported dialogue, and we have always tried to negotiate with the Government of National Accord.”

“Our position is firm and seeks supporting Libyan people with all actors and countries that have influence in this region,” he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.