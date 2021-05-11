Turkey, Jordan Call For End to Israeli Violations of Al Aqsa Mosque

King Abdullah on Monday stressed that the Israeli authorities’ continued disregard of international calls to cease violations against Al Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalemites constitutes a violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

“We swear by the name of god to protect Al Aqsa mosque” #Palestinians protest in Al Aqsa yard against the recent Israeli violations in #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/Sfp9cCA5xM — Alaa Daraghme (@AlaaDaraghme) May 8, 2021

In a phone call received from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, King Abdullah affirmed maintaining close coordination between the two countries to put a stop to Israeli violations in East Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, according to a Royal Court statement.



The two leaders stressed the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in standing up to the illegitimate Israeli measures and dangerous provocations in Jerusalem.

The call also covered the steps Jordan is taking to galvanise an active Arab, Muslim, and international position to counter Israel’s violations in Jerusalem, and bolster the Kingdom’s efforts to support the steadfastness of Jerusalemites in their lands and homes while safeguarding their rights.

احفظوا هذه الصور، فقد يأتي أحدهم بعد فترة ليقول: "باعوا أرضهم". pic.twitter.com/97Y4bnKT2p — Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) May 10, 2021

His Majesty noted Jordan’s ongoing efforts to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship.