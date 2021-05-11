  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Turkey, Jordan Call For End to Israeli Violations of Al Aqsa Mosque

Turkey, Jordan Call For End to Israeli Violations of Al Aqsa Mosque

Published May 11th, 2021 - 05:10 GMT
KingAbdullah, Erdogan discuss measures to counter Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Nine people were killed amid air raids in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said, but it was not clear whether the fatalities were caused by Israeli strikes. Israel has confirmed it was bombing Hamas targets in Gaza in response to earlier rocket fire directed towards Israel. MOHAMMED ABED / AFP
Highlights
King, in call with Erdogan, affirms maintaining coordination to put a stop to Israeli violations.

King Abdullah on Monday stressed that the Israeli authorities’ continued disregard of international calls to cease violations against Al Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalemites constitutes a violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

Also ReadPope Francis Calls For Peace in JerusalemPope Francis Calls For Peace in Jerusalem

In a phone call received from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, King Abdullah affirmed maintaining close coordination between the two countries to put a stop to Israeli violations in East Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, according to a Royal Court statement.


The two leaders stressed the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in standing up to the illegitimate Israeli measures and dangerous provocations in Jerusalem.

The call also covered the steps Jordan is taking to galvanise an active Arab, Muslim, and international position to counter Israel’s violations in Jerusalem, and bolster the Kingdom’s efforts to support the steadfastness of Jerusalemites in their lands and homes while safeguarding their rights.

Also ReadPope Francis Calls For Peace in JerusalemHamas Fires 160 Rockets Into Israel From Gaza

His Majesty noted Jordan’s ongoing efforts to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:international humanitarian lawJordanTurkeyPalestineKing AbdullahIsraelAl Aqsa MosqueGaza

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...