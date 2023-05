ALBAWABA - The head of the Turkish Supreme Election Council Ahmet Yener announced that it was decided to hold a second round of elections on May 28, as "no candidate received enough votes to win."

According to Yener, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 49.90 percent of the votes, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 44.96 percent, after counting about 99 percent of the votes.