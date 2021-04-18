Turkey: Over 62,500 New Covid-19 Infections Logged

Turkey on Saturday reported 62,606 new coronavirus cases, including 2,973 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall case tally is now over 4.21 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 35,608, with 288 new fatalities.

As many as 52,184 more patients won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 3.64 million.

Nearly 43.5 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 319,316 done since Friday.

JUST IN: Turkey reports over 62,000 new coronavirus cases, the highest since the pandemic began. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 15, 2021

The latest figures show there are now 3,240 patients in critical condition nationwide.

Since its mass immunization drive began on Jan. 14, Turkey has administered over 19.95 million coronavirus vaccine shots.



Over 12.16 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while more than 7.78 million have completed a two-dose course, according to official figures.

Starting last Wednesday, special measures are in effect for the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The weekday curfew now lasts from 7 p.m. (moved forward from 9 p.m.) to 5 a.m., during which inter-city travel will also be banned, except in emergency cases. Weekend curfews will also continue in high-risk cities.

Cafes and restaurants will only provide delivery and takeout services, while wedding halls, sports centers, and game halls will remain closed until the end of Ramadan.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 3 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

BREAKING: India has reported over 260,000 new daily coronavirus cases and almost 1,500 deaths, the highest since the pandemic began. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 17, 2021

Over 140 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 79.8 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.