Turkey Pushes its Interests Ramping up Pressure from All Sides

Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan in the rising conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh is the latest in a string of provocations that are pitting Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s administration against major powers with geopolitical interests in the region. The continued exploration for deep-sea gas deposits has also drawn French President Macron into increased tension with Ankara, a tension that can now be traced from Libya to the Caucuses. Syrian refugees, the GCC and Iran are all tied up in a mix that ha

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe