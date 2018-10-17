Turkey Ratifies Agreement For UNIFIL Troop Deployment in Lebanon

Turkish soldiers on the Syrian border. (AFP/ File Photo)

The parliament on Tuesday ratified a motion to extend the deployment of Turkish troops in Lebanon for another year as part of the UN’s interim force.

The term of Turkish soldiers in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, also known as UNIFIL, was extended until Aug. 31, 2019.

The motion floated by the presidency has been extended 11 times so far since it was first approved by the parliament in September 2006.

The UNIFIL was established in 1978 when Israel withdrew from Lebanon. The peacekeeping force is intended to provide security and help the Lebanese government in rebuilding its authority.

Around 10,600 troops from 40 countries are part of the UNIFIL mission.

