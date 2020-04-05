Turkey Reports 76 Covid-19 Deaths in 24 Hours With Total Fatalities at 501

Turkey confirmed Saturday that 76 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 501.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 23,934 as 3,013 more people tested positive for the virus in a day, according to data Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter.

So far, a total of 786 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,311 patients are currently under intensive care units, Koca said. The recovery rate demonstrated a significant rise.

Also, 19,664 tests were conducted on Saturday, and the number of overall tests carried out so far reached 161,380.



After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 181 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed more than 62,300 people, and infected over 1.1 million, while more than 237,400 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

This article has been adapted from its original source.