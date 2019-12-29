Turkey Sends 300 Fighters in Syria to Libya's Tripoli

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed on Sunday that Turkey had sent 300 fighters from Syria to Libya.

Citing trusted sources, it said some 300 fighters had already arrived in the Libyan capital Tripoli, while some 900 to 1,000 recruits were currently receiving training at Turkish camps.

They fighters are being paid around 2,000 to 2,500 dollars each for three to six months of contractual service in Libya. The salary would increase the longer the recruit chooses to remain in the North African country.

The sources revealed that the fighters who had been sent to Libya were members of the disbanded Hasm movement.

The Observatory said it had received audio recordings of a pro-Turkey fighter asking recruits if they were prepared to travel to Tripoli through Syria’s Afrin.

“We will move from Afrin at 10:00 am. We are not slaves to the dollar, but circumstances and debts have forced us to do this,” he was heard as saying.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Council of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord disputed the authenticity of recordings circulated on social media that showed Syrian fighters at Libyan training camps.

The Council’s media office said local and international news outlets have confirmed that the recordings were shot in Syria’s Idlib. It did not identify the outlets.

The GNA vowed that it would file complaints against any party that contributes to the circulation of such “lies and fabrications.”

Such recordings, it continued, were a “desperate” attempt to divert attention away from the GNA’s victories.

Tensions have flared in Libya after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier this week that Ankara will send troops next month to the North African country at the GNA’s request.

An official in Tripoli confirmed a formal request had been made for Turkish military support in the air, on the ground and at sea.

This article has been adapted from its original source.