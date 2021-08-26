Turkey Starts to Evacuate Its Troops From Afghanistan

  1. Home
Published August 26th, 2021 - 06:29 GMT
Turkish troops starts evacuation from Afghanistan
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gives a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart at the foreign ministry headquarters in Amman on August 17, 2021. AFP
Turkish troops has successfully fulfilled task in Afghanistan, Defense Ministry revealed.

Turkey has started evacuating its troops from Afghanistan, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

“Turkish Armed Forces is returning to our homeland with the pride of successfully fulfilling the task entrusted to them,” a ministry statement said.

Since 2002, the Turkish Armed Forces have operated in Afghanistan under the UN, NATO and bilateral agreements to contribute to the peace, welfare, and stability of the Afghan people, the statement said.

 

It added that the Turkish troops intervened together with the soldiers of other countries during the chaos and ensured security at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

As many as 1,129 civilian Turkish citizens were evacuated through military aircraft during the process, the statement noted.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

