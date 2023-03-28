Turkey-Syria Quake Aftermath: Hundreds of Thousands of People Lose Their Jobs

Al Bawaba - According to the UN's labor agency, the earthquake has had a devastating effect on workers and businesses.

The International Labor Organization determined that the lost hours of work in Turkey's 11 affected provinces were equivalent to the labor of approximately 657,000 individuals.

According to the ILO, approximately 170,000 workers in the five affected governorates of Syria have temporarily lost their jobs as a result of the destruction.

More than 55,000 people were killed in the aftershocks of the 7.8-magnitude quake that occurred on February 6 in southeastern Turkey and parts of war-torn Syria.

Gilbert Houngbo, the head of the ILO, stated, "People can only begin to rebuild their lives if they have rebuilt their livelihoods."

"We owe it to those who have lost so much in the earthquake to ensure that the principles of social justice and decent work are firmly embedded in the recovery and reconstruction process."

"As long as the situation continues," according to the ILO, the average affected worker in Turkey would lose approximately $230 per month.

The crisis is estimated to have a monthly impact of approximately $150 million on the affected region's take-home labor income.

In addition to job losses, the ILO expressed concern about child labor and increased risks to occupational health and safety in Turkey.

The ILO stated that the temporary loss of 170,000 jobs in Syria has resulted in total labor income losses of at least $5.7 million per month.

According to the agency, approximately 154,000 households and over 725,000 individuals have been directly affected by the job losses.

The situation has affected approximately 35,000 micro, small, and medium-sized businesses.

The ILO added, "The loss of these businesses goes beyond the loss in incomes and encompasses the cost of the physical damage to their infrastructure, such as buildings, equipment, and inventory."

The International Labor Organization (ILO) stated that it was assisting Turkish business organizations and trade unions in functioning and providing essential services through initiatives aimed at seasonal agricultural workers, child workers, and refugees.

The United Nations organization is providing grants to support affected workers and businesses in Syria.

Written By Salam Bustanji