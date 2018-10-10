Turkish Authorities Arrest 5 ISIS Suspects

Turkish special forces take position near the police headquarters in Istanbul. (AFP/File)

At least five people were arrested in northern Turkey on Wednesday over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist organization, according to a police source.

Suspects were arrested in simultaneous operations conducted by special forces in Samsun province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to clear Daesh terrorists from Turkey.

More than 300 people lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks in recent years.

