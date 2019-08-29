Turkish Bases in Syria Bombed Again by Assad Regime Forces

Turkish bases in Syria have been bombed again by the Bashar al-Assad regime following a rebel counter-offensive, local sources say.

Rebel forces advanced on military positions held by regime forces in south-eastern Idlib on Tuesday, leading to Russian and regime airstrikes.

Among the targets struck was a Turkish observation post in Idlib, although it is not clear whether the attack was carried out by Russian or regime jets.

It happened hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the Idlib conflict.





"This makes Turkey look incredibly weak. Even staunch supporters of Turkey among Syrians are saying Turkey is being humiliated," said researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov.



A senior Turkish security source told Reuters heavy clashes took place between regime forces and rebel fighters about 500 metres from the Turkish observation post.

"However, the conflict is taking place very close by and it is violent. Syrian forces bombed rebel positions," the source said.

No Turkish soldier was hurt during the bombing, the soldier added.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan met for talks in Moscow on Tuesday as they seek common ground on the deadly fighting in northwestern Syria.

The leaders of Russia and Turkey said Tuesday they shared "deep concerns" over fighting in northwestern Syria.

Ankara warned they would take the steps necessary to protect its troops there.

Putin and Erdogan said they hoped to work together to ease tensions in Idlib province.

"The situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone is of serious concern to us and our Turkish partners," Putin said at a joint press conference with Erdogan.

He sympathised with Turkey, saying: "We understand Turkey's concern regarding the security of its southern border. We believe that these are legitimate interests."

This article has been adapted from its original source.