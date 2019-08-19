Turkish Convoy Attacked in Northwest Syria Amidst Heavy Fighting

A Turkish convoy was reportedly attacked in Syrian regime bombing on Monday, after Ankara-backed rebels heading to the frontlines in Idlib and northern Hama amid heavy fighting.

The attack came as Turkish-allied Syrian rebel forces entered Idlib and Hama provinces on Monday, as the regime prepare to capture the key town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Video footage shared by activists on social media showed a line of tanks and armoured vehicles being attacked from the air near Maarat Numan in Idlib province.

"Turkish vehicles loaded with ammunition, weapons and material equipment passed through the Syrian-Turkish borders on Monday morning and they entered Saraqeb City in their way to Khan Sheikhoun to help the defeated terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra," Syrian state news said, using the previous name of the dominant faction in Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] which rules most of Idlib.





The small military convoy had reportedly entered the opposition province in northwest Syria on Monday heading for a Turkish observation post in Morek, but was halted following the bombing.

The Syrian regime have launched an offensive aimed at Khan Sheikhoun, where a key road between Aleppo and Damascus passes through.

Heavy regime and Russian bombing has emptied large parts of southern Idlib and Hama, with The White Helmets saying that 124,000 civilians have fled their homes between 11 and 15 August.

More than 850,000 people have been uprooted since the regime began bombing Idlib in February. An offensive on the province was launched in April, although rebels had mostly managed to hold-off the regime assault.

