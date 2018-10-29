Turkish FM Calls on Saudi Arabia to Reveal 'All Truth' of Khashoggi Murder

People hold posters picturing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and lightened candles during a gathering outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, on October 25, 2018. (Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Jamal Khashoggi Follow >

Turkish foreign minister on Monday called on Saudi Arabia to reveal “all truth” regarding journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.

“Those who committed the premeditated murder were arrested in Saudi Arabia. There is an investigation going on [in Saudi Arabia] as well,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a joint news conference with his Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts Elmar Mammadyarov and Davit Zalkaliani, respectively.

Noting that Turkey is making “intense” efforts to reveal all the names behind the incident, Cavusoglu said: “Body of Khashoggi couldn’t be reached yet.”

He said the culprits were in Saudi Arabia and the country had a big responsibility in this regard.

Cavusoglu said Saudi top prosecutor has also admitted that the murder was premeditated.

“This is our concern. This investigation should be concluded as soon as possible,” Cavusoglu said, adding the whole world was waiting for it.

He also applauded cooperation and information sharing by the chief prosecutors of the two countries.

Earlier Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Chief Prosecutor Saud Al-Mujeb and the delegation accompanying him held a meeting with Turkey’s Chief Public Prosecutor Irfan Fidan at the Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse over Khashoggi’s killing.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, had gone missing since entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After weeks of denying any knowledge of his whereabouts, Saudi officials on Oct. 20 admitted that Khashoggi had died inside the consulate building.

Turkish police have been investigating the case, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said 18 people arrested in Saudi Arabia over the killing should be sent to Turkey to face trial.

This article has been adapted from its original source.