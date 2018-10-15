Turkish Officials Finally Given Go-Ahead to Search Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

A Turkish police barrier placed behind the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 11, 2018. (AFP/File)

Turkish officials will be allowed to search the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul where journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing and, according to investigators, was killed and dismembered.

The search could happen as early as Monday afternoon, 13 days after Khashoggi walked into the consulate.

While the hunt for Khashoggi intensifies, President Donald Trump addressed the issue head on in an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes Sunday, saying the Saudis have denied knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts or death "in every way you can imagine."

"There's a lot at stake," Trump said. "And maybe especially so because this man was a reporter. There's something, you'll be surprised to hear me say that, there's something really terrible and disgusting that if that were the case.

"We're going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment."

Through its government-run news agency, Saudi Arabia said it would retaliate against any economic sanctions.

Trump said he didn't want to hurt potential jobs and was reluctant to jeopardize a $100 billion arms deal with Riyadh, signaling that he might not use sanctions against Saudi Arabia.

"There are other ways of punishing," Trump said.

Khashoggi has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States for the past year, writing columns in The Washington Post that criticized the Saudi regime. He visited the consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to get documents related to his planned wedding.

This article has been adapted from its original source.