Turkish President Warns he Will Strike Syrian Army Positions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to hit Syrian army in northern Syria if attacks on Turkish soldiers continue.

Erdogan said he is determined to push Syrian army forces behind Turkish observation posts by end of February and warned Syrian government forces to retreat, if not Erdogan threatened to take Turkey’s operation beyond sochi agreement area.

Erdogan also noted that planes shelling Idlib will no longer be able to move freely in the region, assuring that Ankara will no longer rely on empty promises.

Turkish President said the Syrian government complete control over Syria could threaten Turkey’s security and stability.

Meanwhile a Turkish delegation is heading to Moscow to discuss the latest with Russian officials after information coming from the presidential palace noted that a phone call took place between Turkish and Russian Presidents.

US special envoy to Syria James jeffrey spoke to journalists upon leaving Ankara late on Tuesday sympathizing with Turkey. Saying Ankara is encountering great threat in Idlib.

Ankara has set up 12 military observation posts across Idlib as part of the 2018 agreement with Moscow to create a de-escalation zone aimed at ending fighting between Syrian government and rebel forces. Observers say, now with the latest advancement of Syrian forces in the area, it seems Turkey and Syria are heading towards a possible conflict. But whether or not the conflict can be resolved through talks, remains to be seen.

