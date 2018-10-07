Turkish Sources: Khashoggi Killed Inside Saudi Consulate Then Body Removed
amal Khashoggi (Twitter)
The reported killing of a Saudi dissident who went missing after a visit to Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul is a violation by Riyadh of Turkish sovereignty, says a commentator.
Two Turkish sources said on Saturday that they believed Jamal Khashoggi — a Saudi journalist known for his criticism of Saudi rulers — was killed inside the consulate of Saudi Arabia and his body was then moved outside.
Richard Silverstein, a journalist and political commentator, said on Sunday that that would mean a violation of Turkish sovereignty by Saudi Arabia.
He also said the reported incident “is going to ratchet up a huge amount of animosity” between Ankara and Riyadh.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Jordan condemns bombing attack on Baghdad embassy: More than 10 people killed, most of them Iraqis
- Nusra Front to increase attacks on Lebanon
- Turkey: Flights cancelled, diverted as nation reels from coup attempt
- Palestinian refugees’ crisis in Iraq
- Houthi militants, Yemeni President to implement peace agreement