Turkish Sources: Khashoggi Killed Inside Saudi Consulate Then Body Removed

The reported killing of a Saudi dissident who went missing after a visit to Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul is a violation by Riyadh of Turkish sovereignty, says a commentator.

Two Turkish sources said on Saturday that they believed Jamal Khashoggi — a Saudi journalist known for his criticism of Saudi rulers — was killed inside the consulate of Saudi Arabia and his body was then moved outside.

Richard Silverstein, a journalist and political commentator, said on Sunday that that would mean a violation of Turkish sovereignty by Saudi Arabia.

He also said the reported incident “is going to ratchet up a huge amount of animosity” between Ankara and Riyadh.

