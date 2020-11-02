  1. Home
  Twelve Palestinian Prisoners Contract Covid-19 in Israeli Jail

Twelve Palestinian Prisoners Contract Covid-19 in Israeli Jail

Published November 2nd, 2020 - 12:58 GMT
A protester holds a poster of Palestinian prisoner in an Israeli jail Maher Al-Akhras, who is in a hunger strike for 80 days, inside a solidarity tent next to the International Committee of the Red Cross building in Gaza City, on October 14, 2020. MOHAMMED ABED / AFP
A protester holds a poster of Palestinian prisoner in an Israeli jail Maher Al-Akhras, who is in a hunger strike for 80 days, inside a solidarity tent next to the International Committee of the Red Cross building in Gaza City, on October 14, 2020. MOHAMMED ABED / AFP
Highlights
Israel holds 360 Palestinians in Gilboa prison.

Twelve Palestinian detainees have contracted coronavirus in the Gilboa prison in northern Israel, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society on Monday.

In a statement, the society said the new infections brought to 41 the number of Palestinian inmates, who were infected with COVID-19.

There are 360 Palestinians held by Israel in the Gilboa prison.


The society called on international rights groups to “shoulder their responsibilities toward Palestinian detainees” in Israel.

According to Palestinian estimates, there are 4,400 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 39 women, 155 children and around 350 held under Israel’s administrative detention policy, which allows holding Palestinians without charge or trial.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

