Twin Explosions Heard Near a Military Hospital in Kabul

Published November 2nd, 2021 - 08:47 GMT
Sound of a blast heard near a military hospital in Kabul.

Twin blasts were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul, Sky News Arabia reported.

A first blast which was heard near Daoud Khan Military Hospital in Kabul on Tuesday morning was followed by a second one minutes later, Afghan authorities revealed to Al-Jazeera.

Clashes and gunfights were also heard following the explosion near the military hospital in the Afghani capital, Kabul.

Numbers of injures and deaths are yet to be released nor the group that targeted the military hospital were revealed.

