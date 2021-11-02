Twin Explosions Heard Near a Military Hospital in Kabul

Highlights
Sound of a blast heard near a military hospital in Kabul.
Twin blasts were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul, Sky News Arabia reported.
A first blast which was heard near Daoud Khan Military Hospital in Kabul on Tuesday morning was followed by a second one minutes later, Afghan authorities revealed to Al-Jazeera.
Clashes and gunfights were also heard following the explosion near the military hospital in the Afghani capital, Kabul.
عاجل | مصدر أمني حكومي للجزيرة: تفجير أمام مستشفى عسكري وسط كابل أعقبته اشتباكات— الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) November 2, 2021
Numbers of injures and deaths are yet to be released nor the group that targeted the military hospital were revealed.
