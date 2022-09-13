  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Two Dead, 13 Injured in Amman Collapsed Building Disaster

Two Dead, 13 Injured in Amman Collapsed Building Disaster

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published September 13th, 2022 - 06:24 GMT
PM Khasawneh talks to the rescue teams at Luwibdeh's building disaster
PM Khasawneh talks to the rescue teams at Luwibdeh's building disaster (Petra Photo)

ALBAWABA - A three-story building that collapsed in Amman's Jabal Al Luwibdeh, Tuesday afternoon, is now trending on the social media. The building had a basement as well.  

Much video clips and news is being posted on the social media of the building that just collapsed and which resulted in the death of least two people and 13 had to be taken to local hospitals.

The second body that died was later found under the rubble of the collapsed building by rescue teams according to the Petra. It was found later in the evening. The news is trending in both Arabic and English. 

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and other top government officials quickly went to the scene on Tuesday. According to the Jordan News Agency, he directed the relevant authorities to initiate an investigation to identify the cause of the collapse of the building in Jabal Al Luwibdeh  which overlooks downtown Amman.

He instructed specialised teams to exert maximum efforts in their search and rescue operations that is being carried out by civil defence teams. 

Bloggers have been earnest in their prayers for the victims. Civil defense later said a second building later collapsed as well. 


The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said rescue and evacuation operation that are carried out out by Civil Defense Department (CDD) teams, still ongoing. It  urged the public to cooperate with police, adhere to instructions and avoid gathering at the site of the collapsed building as reported in Petra.


The PSD also underlined that it was the only party that deals with injuries on the site, and that it announces them immediately without delay, and that the reported injuries earlier are the injuries that it had dealt with, during the rescue operations.
 

Tags:JordanAmmanJabal Al LuwibdehBisher Khasawneh

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...